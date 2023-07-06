Prison Sentence for Kurd in Sweden for Financing PKK

This article was last updated on July 6, 2023

Man Sentenced to Prison for Financing Kurdish Militants

In Sweden, a 41-year-old Kurdish Turk has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for attempting to fund the Kurdish Labor Party (PKK), a group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. This marks the first time someone in Sweden has been convicted of financing the PKK, according to the court in Stockholm.

Kurd Attempts to Blackmail Businessman

In January, the defendant tried to blackmail a businessman in Stockholm. He pointed a firearm at him and demanded money for the PKK. The accused denies these allegations, with his lawyer claiming that he is a pawn caught in the geopolitical situation between Sweden and Turkey.

Deportation Follows Prison Sentence

Once the prison sentence has been served, the convicted individual will be deported from Sweden. It is important to note that the desire for NATO membership, which Sweden is currently pursuing, was said to have no bearing on the court’s verdict.

Tensions Between Sweden and Turkey

Geopolitical Factors at Play

Turkey and Hungary are currently blocking Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient towards Kurdish militants, whom Ankara perceives as a threat to its own security.

Sweden’s Efforts to Gain Approval

In an attempt to obtain Turkey’s approval for its NATO accession, Sweden has enacted stricter anti-terror laws. Additionally, last week, the Swedish government extradited another Turkish man suspected of drug crimes in Turkey.

Erdogan Expresses Dissatisfaction

Turkish President Erdogan has voiced his dissatisfaction with the situation. He stated that any steps taken by Sweden will be undone by continued demonstrations in Stockholm. Erdogan alleges that pro-Kurdish protesters in the city have been waving PKK flags, allowing “terrorist organizations” to freely promote terrorism.

