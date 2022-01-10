PM Trudeau comes under fire for comments

That was when Trudeau launched a strident, angry, ugly fusillade against “anti-vaxxers” in a French-language TV interview that has now caught the attention of English media. In it, he painted “these people,” the anti-vaxxers, as “often” being women-haters, racists and science-deniers?

Wow! A nasty crew those anti-vaxxers. Out of mercy, I presume, the righteous Justin Trudeau didn’t throw in the rest of the story: that most anti-vaxxers have big, unsightly lumps on the back of their heads, use kittens as door stops and (gasp) don’t recycle. Should we “tolerate them?” he asked, rhetorically.

There is nothing normal about any leader treating fellow citizens this way.

History has frowned upon eras when the majority gangs up on a minority. Whether it’s wearing blackface or firing female colleagues in cabinet or various scandals involving business and charity, Trudeau skates on most things and, likely, will on this as well.

But it’s still wrong -Just as wrong is the elected opposition giving him a pass. For some reason, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been silent. Only Conservative MP for Haldimand Norfolk Leslyn Lewis challenged Trudeau in his recent creepy messaging on the unvaccinated.

“It seems that the PM’s motto, ‘diversity is our strength’ only applies to those who are diverse in the ways he supports,” Lewis tweeted. “Instead of his hateful and divisive language toward fellow Canadians, he should treat others with dignity and respect and work to heal and unite our country.”

The prime minister has a long way to heal the rifts that the unvaccinated feel he has introduced into the Canadian narrative. The only way Trudeau will walk back his concerning comments is if opposition leaders hold him accountable.

Their silence is as alarming as Trudeau’s disturbing tirades.