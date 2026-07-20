ricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, has died

Sir Garfield Sobers, who has died aged 89, was rightly chosen as one of the leading five cricketers of the 20th century – and will be remembered as arguably the best all-rounder in the history of the game.

A national hero of Barbados, he was a legend in the West Indies on the back of a Test career that spanned 20 years, and was knighted soon after his retirement.

But he will also be fondly remembered in England after playing for county side Nottinghamshire – for whom he wrote his name into the record books when he became the first man to hit six sixes in an over in a professional game.

Decades before coaches began to insist their players be ‘multi-dimensional’ cricketers rather than only contributing in one facet of the game, Sobers was the ultimate all-round sportsman.

A hard-hitting left-handed middle-order batter, he was capable of bowling in three distinct styles, as well as being an athletic fielder and a fine close catcher.

Indeed, he would often take the new ball, bowling left-arm fast-medium – and then return later in the innings having switched to orthodox left-arm spin, or even left-arm wrist-spin. When added to his batting and fielding, he was a captain’s dream – effectively five cricketers in one.

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