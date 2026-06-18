Leafs hire Jim Hiller as next head coach

Leafs hire Jim Hiller as next head coachThe Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Jim Hiller as the 41st head coach in franchise history.

The 57-year-old returns to Toronto after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the club from 2015-19.

Hiller replaces Craig Berube as part of an off-season overhaul led by new general manager John Chayka.

Most recently, Hiller served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, compiling a 93-58-24 record over parts of three seasons. The Kings fired Hiller on March 1 following an 8-1 loss to Edmonton.

“(Hiller) has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench,” Chayka said in a release. ”We believe he’s the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

A native of Port Alberni, B.C., Hiller spent 11 seasons coaching junior hockey, including stints with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans and several teams in the B.C. Hockey League, before moving to the NHL ranks.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” Hiller said in a release. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

The Leafs fired Berube on May 13 after two seasons, following a first-to-last turnaround this past season. After finishing atop the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 and making it to the second round of the playoffs, Toronto fell to last in the division and 28th in the NHL.

His firing came just 10 days after Chayka was brought on board to replace Brad Treliving. Chayka called the Berube firing “an opportunity to start fresh,” and said the team would go through a wide-ranging search.

Along with some new front-office additions, Chayka also got the ball rolling Tuesday by trading goaltender Joseph Woll and depth defenceman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for blueliner Emil Andrae, netminder Samuel Ersson and a third-round pick at next week’s NHL draft.

Toronto owns the No. 1 pick in the draft, a first since taking Auston Matthews.