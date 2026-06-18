Extraordinary Lionel Messi makes more history in masterclass for the ages

It was a day for football’s biggest names. But even amid so much star quality, Lionel Messi still took top billing.

Hours after France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland had lit up the World Cup with two goals each, the stage was set.

But this was no supporting act, this was the main show. The Messi show.

His first World Cup hat-trick, a record-equalling 16th World Cup goal, and another reminder that despite his age, he isn’t going away.

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0, and Messi was at the centre of it all.

As the sun dipped behind the Kansas City skyline, the 38-year-old became the first man in history to feature at six World Cups – beating rival Cristiano Ronaldo by a day.

Twenty years ago to the day after his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old at Germany 2006, one of the game’s greatest superstars looked as sharp as ever in delivering another spectacular performance on his 200th appearance for his country.

There were a few moments of concern after his opener when Messi’s studs caught the top of Aissa Mandi’s heel just past the half hour mark but, no action was taken, and the Argentine took full advantage.

Afterwards, he said: “To enjoy this with my family, with my team-mates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment.

“The squad, it’s a very united, very strong group. I feel good; we were lucky enough to win a tough match. It’s important to start off with a win in the first game.

“I’m grateful to the fans, because once again they’ve shown that Argentina is crazy about this – we packed the stadium again.

“Everything I’m experiencing now is a bonus. I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve all my dreams — or even more than I ever dreamed of achieving — both professionally and personally.”

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, added: “I don’t have the words to describe Messi. For 20 years, he’s had us used to seeing things like this and he inspires everyone who watches him play.”

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