War-mongering and genocidal Israel must be reined in

A ceasefire has currently been reached between the US and Iran. It’s unclear how long this ceasefire, struck amid deep distrust, will last. However, if a genuine ceasefire is implemented, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz will lift the cloud of crisis looming over the world. Of course, if there’s one country unhappy with this ceasefire and peace, it’s Israel. Israel has been wreaking havoc in Palestine and Lebanon for the past 50 years. Having killed millions of innocent people, Israel has been waging this bloodshed solely to expand its borders. Undoubtedly, the patronage of the US and several other Western countries has been the primary reason behind Israel’s aggression from the very beginning. But now, even the US is fed up with Israel’s unchecked aggression, particularly that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing a warrant from the International Court of Justice for the Gaza massacre, is now facing daily rebukes from his “patron,” the United States. The main reason for this is that Israel, under US patronage but against its wishes, has repeatedly violated ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza. This has repeatedly jeopardized the prospects for peace. There is also a growing debate in US political circles that Netanyahu, by provoking and inciting President Donald Trump and providing him with false information, plunged him into war with Iran. This resulted in not only widespread opposition in the US but also the resignation of several senior officials, stating that they would wage war to protect American interests, but never Israeli interests.

This is why President Trump has now, albeit belatedly, caught wind of Netanyahu’s cunning machinations, thirsty for human blood. Recently, embroiled in the US-Israel vs. Iran war, whenever the US attempts to exit this conflict, Israel has repeatedly threatened world peace by violating and disregarding ceasefires and rejecting them. The worst part is that just before or during the US-Iran peace talks, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a team of Hamas negotiators in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Six Hamas negotiators were killed in this attack. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

And now, Israel’s warmongering has reached such levels that even the United States, the world’s most belligerent nation, is fed up with Israel’s aggressive attitude and is not only holding Netanyahu and the radical leadership supporting Israeli aggression in the mirror, but is also using language that would be a shame for any self-respecting Prime Minister and his country. Based on these harsh and bitter statements, it can be said that in 2026, US-Israel relations are not only thawing but are also experiencing their worst phase ever. For example, recently, from the G-7 summit, President Donald Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and claimed, “Without me, Israel would not exist.” Trump told Netanyahu, “You’re crazy. If I weren’t there, you’d be in jail.” Similarly, on June 18th, after the signing of the Iran-US MOU, US Vice President JD Vance, while addressing Netanyahu and Israel, said, “America is your only friend left in the entire world, and you are standing against it?” Vance’s statement was in reference to Israel’s attack on Lebanon despite the Iran-US deal, which impacted the Iran-US deal, and after the Strait of Hormuz was opened, Iran announced its closure. Now, on June 20th, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters again announced that the Strait of Hormuz was being “closed” to ships. The reasons for this announcement were also cited as Israel’s “continuous ceasefire violations” in southern Lebanon and the “brutal massacre and displacement of Lebanese people.” It is noteworthy that some radical ministers of Israel have openly opposed the MOU (Joint Agreement) between America and Iran and Netanyahu, who leads the radicals, is also not at all happy with this agreement.

Meanwhile, bad news is coming once again for Netanyahu. Not only does he face the prospect of being jailed in his own country for corruption, five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, have also indicated that they, as members of the International Criminal Court, will have to act on the ICC arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu. In November 2024, the ICC issued warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Norway has explicitly stated that any wanted individual entering the country will have to comply with its laws. But Netanyahu, who seems unconcerned about these things, and Israel have become uncontrolled to such an extent that America, the first country to recognize Israel after its establishment in 1948, with which it had deep relations from the very beginning, today the same America has become so saddened by Israel’s aggression and illegal military actions that for the first time in history, bitterness is seen developing in the relations between the two countries. Therefore, to protect humanity, it is extremely important to rein in the war-loving and genocidal Israel at any cost and as soon as possible.

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Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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