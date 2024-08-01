This article was last updated on August 1, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Judoka’s Steenhuis and Korrel have no chance in the quarter-finals, still have a chance of bronze via rematch

Guusje Steenhuis and Michael Korrel no longer have a chance of Olympic gold. The Dutch judokas both lost without a chance in the quarter-finals and are going to the rematches.

Steenhuis fought against the Israeli Inbar Lenir, who is third in the world rankings for women up to 78 kilograms. Lenir also became world champion in 2023 and is one of the favorites for gold in Paris.

After a successful first round, judoka Steenhuis loses her quarter-final after just twenty seconds

The 31-year-old Steenhuis finished seventh at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and wants to improve that performance in Paris; she can still obtain the bronze medal through the repechage.

Steenhuis then fights Rika Takayama. The Japanese is the global number nine.

She did not have ideal preparation for the Olympic tournament. At the World Championships in May in Abu Dhabi, she lost in the eighth finals and injured her knee.

Korrel loses by ippon

Korrel fought against Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, the number four in the world rankings for men up to 100 kilograms. The two had fought each other three times before, with Turoboyev winning three times.

Korrel also had no chance in the fourth head-to-head confrontation. Turoboyev took a point after half a minute with a well-executed throw in which he pulled hard on Korrel’s sleeve.

Judoka Korrel loses without a chance in the quarter finals and has to go to the rematch

Korrel then had to go on the offensive, but turned out to have no chance. Turoboyev floored him with a nice hip throw and won the match by ippon.

Judo has many different terms that you do not hear in other sports, such as ippon and waza-ari.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.