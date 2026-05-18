Ronda Rousey seals perfect ending with 15-second comeback win

Ronda Rousey rolled back the years as she submitted Gina Carano with a trademark armbar inside 15 seconds of their much-anticipated comeback fight.

Rousey, 39, showed no signs of her 10-year absence from MMA as she secured the type of win which made her one of the world’s biggest sports stars.

The victory was the former UFC bantamweight champion’s 13th in 15 fights, with 10 coming via an armbar submission.

In the build-up to the event, Rousey said she wanted to “rewrite her ending in the sport” – and could not have imagined a better final bout than one against her “hero”.

“Gina is a person who brought me into MMA, she is the only person who could bring me back into MMA. She’s my hero,” said Rousey.

“She brought me back home when no-one else could, and she showed me where my home was. You changed my world, and we changed the world. I could never be able to pay you back enough.”

Rousey said the event at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, which was under Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and the first MMA show to be broadcast on Netflix, was her last – ruling out continuing to fight.

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