SA clubs could withdraw from European competitions

A major review into the schedule of South African rugby union is to be held by the country’s governing body, which could have wide-reaching ramifications for the domestic and international calendar.

South African Rugby Union (Saru) will undertake a “strategic planning session” before the end of July and, while it insists any predictions are “premature”, one live possibility is the withdrawal of South African teams from the European Champions and Challenge Cups.

As it stands, many South African players are in action 12 months a year – given they play domestically in Europe in the United Rugby Championship (URC) between September and June, and then in international competition in July and August.

Saru says the review is in response to the “need to find a competitions schedule that does not compromise the health of players or the performance of teams”.

The statement added: “The views of all internal stakeholders will be canvassed and workshopped on the domestic and international playing calendar for South African players.”

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