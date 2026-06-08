Antonelli wins Monaco from Hamilton after dramatic ending

The 19-year-old Italian’s fifth win in a row, in combination with a dire race for Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who finished 13th and out of the points, puts him in total control of the championship.

Antonelli leads Hamilton by 66 points, with Russell now down to third, two points further adrift.

Russell dropped to the back from third place because of a drive-through penalty that he had to serve when the field was compressed two laps after the restart.

Pierre Gasly finished third for Alpine, but was immediately dropped to seventh with a penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

That promoted Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to the final podium position, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri on the occasion of the team’s 1,000th grand prix.

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