Orange-International Jill Roord Exchange CL Finalist Wolfsburg for Manchester City

This article was last updated on July 6, 2023

Jill Roord Signs Three-Year Contract with Manchester City

Jill Roord, the 26-year-old Orange international, has decided to leave Champions League finalist VfL Wolfsburg and join Manchester City. The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the English top club, marking her return to the Women’s Super League. Roord previously played for Arsenal from 2019 to 2021 before moving to Wolfsburg. Despite reaching the final of the Champions League, Wolfsburg lost 3-2 to FC Barcelona in Eindhoven last month.

Preparation for the World Cup

Currently, Roord is focused on preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, scheduled to start on July 20. After the tournament, she will officially join Manchester City, a team that finished third last season. Notably, City already has another Orange international, Kerstin Casparij, in their squad since 2022.

Excitement and Great Expectations

Speaking about her transfer, Roord expressed her excitement and high expectations. She stated, “I’ve always thought this was a fantastic club with a lot of quality. I really like the way they play, and I feel like it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and it’s a young side with a lot of potential.”

Shirt Number 20

Roord will wear shirt number 20 for her new club, Manchester City.

