This article was last updated on July 13, 2023

FIFA pays Dutch clubs 6 million for World Cup in Qatar, Ajax big earner

FIFA has made a payment of a total of 187 million euros to clubs that gave up players during the World Cup in Qatar. The Dutch clubs received a total compensation of 6 million euros. Ajax is a big earner with 3.1 million euros.

Ajax dominates the compensation payouts

Ajax, one of the most successful football clubs in the Netherlands, dominated the compensation payouts for the World Cup in Qatar. They had to release eleven players, many of whom represented their national teams. The players included Remko Pasveer, Daley Blind, Jurriën Timber, Kenneth Taylor, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn, Edson Álvarez, Jorge Sánchez, Dusan Tadic, and Mohammed Kudus.

The club received a significant payout of 3.1 million euros from FIFA, reflecting the value of their players at the international level. This payout highlights Ajax’s strong influence in the international football arena.

Other Dutch clubs also compensated

While Ajax received the lion’s share of the compensation, other Dutch clubs also received a portion of the funds. PSV Eindhoven followed in second place with an amount of 930,638 euros, while Feyenoord received 712,275 euros.

What is noteworthy is that even clubs from the Kitchen Champion Division, the second tier of professional football in the Netherlands, received compensation. Heracles Almelo, FC Dordrecht, and VVV-Venlo, who compete in this division, were compensated by FIFA.

FIFA compensates clubs for player absence

FIFA compensates clubs for the absence of their players during international tournaments like the World Cup. This compensation is provided because clubs are unable to use their players for a month due to their participation in the tournament.

Each club received a daily compensation amount of 9,823 euros per player, regardless of the number of minutes the player played during the World Cup. The total compensation amount for each player is divided among the clubs where the player had been registered for the two years leading up to the World Cup.

In total, the Dutch clubs received 5,939,983 euros, which represents approximately 4 percent of the total compensation. This highlights the significant contribution of Dutch players to the international football scene.

Compensation received globally

A total of 440 clubs from 51 countries had to release their players for the World Cup in Qatar, resulting in a significant financial impact on these clubs. The compensation provided by FIFA totaled 187 million euros, reflecting the global scale of the tournament.

Overall, the compensation received by Dutch clubs demonstrates the value and impact of their players on the international stage. Ajax’s position as the highest earner emphasizes their dominance and success in producing top-level talent.

