Antoine Semenyo produced a moment of individual genius to settle a bitterly disappointing FA Cup final as Manchester City beat Chelsea at Wembley.

The showpiece had largely been a dismal non-event until Semenyo broke the deadlock brilliantly with 18 minutes left.

Erling Haaland, had worked tirelessly with little service, but it was his cross that Semenyo met on the run with a perfect right-foot flick across Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

It was out of context with what had gone before, but was enough to secure City victory as they added the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup won against Arsenal, also ending a run of successive final defeats against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

For Chelsea, it meant the disappointment of a record fourth successive FA Cup final defeat to end their chances of silverware this season

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