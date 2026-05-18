Upcoming international cricket to us 2026

India women in England (May-July 2026)

New Zealand men in Ireland & England (May-June 2026)

Bangladesh & Netherlands women in Scotland (May-June 2026)

West Indies & Pakistan women in Ireland (May-July 2026)

Australia men in Pakistan (May-June 2026)

Sri Lanka men in West Indies (June-July 2026)

Afghanistan men in India (June 2026)

Australia men in Bangladesh (June 2026)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (June-July 2026)

India men in Ireland & England (June-July 2026)

India men in Zimbabwe (July 2026)

Afghanistan men in Ireland (August 2026)

Pakistan men in England (August-September 2026)

Bangladesh men in Australia (August 2026)

Ireland women in England (September 2026)

Sri Lanka men in England (September 2026)

Australia men in Zimbabwe (September 2026)

Australia men in South Africa (September-October 2026)

West Indies men in India (September-October 2026)

England men in Australia (November-December 2026 & March 2027)

Bangladesh men in South Africa (November-December 2026)

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