Lionel Messi scored one goal and created another in fine style as Inter Miami beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 to finally secure a first win at their new stadium.

Messi scored his 12th goal of the season in Major League Soccer, sealing a slick team move with a powerful left-foot finish, before surging into the penalty area and setting up German Berterame to double the lead shortly before half-time.

Former Barcelona forward Messi, 38, has now contributed five goals and six assists in his past four games.

Miami moved into the 26,700-capacity Nu Stadium in April after six years playing in Fort Lauderdale, but drew three and lost one of their first four Major League Soccer matches at their new home.

Guillermo Hoyos’ side are second in the Eastern Conference with 28 points after 14 games, two points behind Nashville, as they look to retain the MLS Cup they won last season.

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