This article was last updated on July 18, 2022

One round on Hamburg’s gravel and Botic van de Zandschulp was ready to go.

At the Hamburg clay competition, Botic van de Zandschulp was already out in the first round. 4-6, 4-6 against the world’s fifth-ranked player.

After an hour and a half of play, Davidovich Fokina clinched victory on his second game point, after Van de Zandschulp missed a crucial opportunity.

At Am Rothenbaum’s centre court, Van de Zandschulp served six times in the second set before being treated for an injury to his right lower leg. Fokina was broken four times by Van de Zandschulp throughout the chaotic match.

Tallon The Greek track and field team will compete in Germany as well. The 19-year-old Dane Holger Rune, who reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros earlier this year, will be his opponent in the opening round. The Dutch Open, a challenger competition in Amersfoort, was won by Greek track last week.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Suzan Lamens in the women‘s final. In the main draw, the South African, ranked 161st, fell to the Czech Republic’s Jana Novotna, who had won Roland Garros the year before.

Only in the second set, when Lamens was just 23 years old, did she manage to come back from a double break down in both sets. That wasn’t enough to change the tide against Krejcikova, who was once ranked second in the world until suffering an injury that dropped her to 19th.

