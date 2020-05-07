Linking Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci The Vaccination Solution

Back in 2012, this press announcement appeared on the website of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI Alliance):

At the time, most people paid very little attention to the announcement and the connection between Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and now heading the as shown here:

…and one of the world's most influential pro-vaccine private-public partnerships.

According to the World Health Organization's Global Health Workforce Alliance, the member profile for GAVI Alliance is as follows:

"The GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to “immunisation for all”. It provides a unique opportunity for a wide-range of partners to build consensus around policies, strategies, and priorities and to recommend responsibility of implementation to the partner with the most experience and insight in the area. GAVI has developed innovative approaches to international health and development."

The GAVI Alliance is hardly a well-known organization and yet, starting in 2012, it is closely linked to the American medical system through its ties with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease which is led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead actor in the United States government's fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Let's look at the GAVI Alliance for a moment. GAVI was founded as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization in 1999. It has the following objectives:

1.) Increase coverage and equity of immunization.

2.) Support countries to introduce and scale up new vaccines.

3.) Respond flexibly to the special needs of children in fragile countries.

Here is a graphic showing the composition of the GAVI Alliance Board of Directors:

Note that UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation all have permanent seats on the 19 member board.

The GAVI Alliance was founded in 1999 by an initial pledge of US$750 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as shown here:

The Gates Foundation "plays both a technical and financial role in the Vaccine Alliance's efforts to shape vaccine markets. It helps to gather data to inform GAVI's decision making and provides financial support for market investments."

The Gates Foundation still plays a very important funding role for GAVI as shown on this graphic:

…and this spreadsheet:

As you can see from this information there is a very close link between the GAVI Alliance, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates. In addition, there is an additional link between Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci that goes back to 2010 as shown in this press release announcing the "Decade of Vaccines":

Even further back, we find another connection between Fauci and Gates. In 2003, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the Global Grand Challenges family of initiatives as shown here:

Note that Anthony Fauci was appointed as a member of the Scientific Board of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Grand Challenges as shown here:

Let's close with this quote from a report on the Annual Meeting of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in late April 2020 where Anthony Fauci was part of a panel exploring the status of the pandemic and the "key role of vaccines" in ending the pandemic:

"Fauci seconded the importance of pursuing many vaccine candidates. “You need more shots on goal for a chance of getting a safe and effective vaccine,” he said. As NIH develops its vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials, it is also directly or indirectly supporting — mostly through access to its global network of clinical trial programs — a number of pharmaceutical companies that are working on vaccines, he added. “What we really do want is multiple successful vaccines,” he said."

With Bill Gates being one of the foremost proponents of a COVID-19 vaccine and his long-term links with Dr. Anthony Fauci who is both heading up one of the world's foremost medical research organizations and leading Washington's response to the pandemic, we can pretty much assure ourselves that governments will fall into line when it comes to a population-wide, global anti-coronavirus vaccination program with a newly developed vaccine.

