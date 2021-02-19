Avril Haines and Her Connections to the Global Plutocrats

Back in January 2021, this announcement appeared on the Office of the National Director of National Intelligence website:

For those of you who are not aware of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, here are the director's responsibilities:

AUTHORITIES & DUTIES

The National Security Act of 1947, as amended by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004, provides that the DNI is the head of the Intelligence Community and designates the DNI as the principal intelligence advisor to the President. To that end, Congress has provided the DNI with a number of authorities and duties, including to:

1.) Ensure that timely and objective national intelligence is provided to the President, the heads of departments and agencies of the executive branch, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and senior military commanders, and the Congress.

2.) Establish objectives and priorities for collection, analysis, production and dissemination of national intelligence.

3.) Ensure maximum availability of and access to intelligence information within the Intelligence Community.

4.) Develop and ensure the execution of an annual budget for the National Intelligence Program based on budget proposals provided by IC component organizations.

5.) Oversee coordination of relationships with the intelligence or security services of foreign governments and international organizations.

6.) Ensure the most accurate analysis of intelligence is derived from all sources to support national security needs.

7.) Develop personnel policies and programs to enhance the capacity for joint operations and to facilitate staffing of community management functions.

8.) Oversee the development and implementation of a program management plan for acquisition of major systems, doing so jointly with the Secretary of Defense for DoD programs, that includes cost, schedule, and performance goals and program milestone criteria.

The DNI was formed under the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 , replacing the Director of Central Intelligence who also served as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency,

Let's take a bit of a closer look at the woman that is now the Director of National Intelligence thanks to her appointment by Joe Biden and confirmation by the Senate. Avril Haines served as the Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency under the Obama Administration and was Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs prior to her appointment as the Deputy Director of the CIA.

Let's look at additional background. In 2020, she contributed this op-ed to the Brookings Institute and the Foreign Police website:

She is also connected to the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), serving on their Board of Directors at one point as shown here:

Here is her webpage on the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University:

As though that background wasn't sufficient, Haines also has connections with Klaus Schwab's dystopian World Economic Forum as shown here:

Most interestingly, at least to me, is Haines' connection to Event 201 as shown here where she was a "player" in the pandemic simulation, one of only 15 human beings deemed worthy of the appointment:

In case you haven't heard of Event 201 or forgotten its raison d'être, here is a description of the event which took place on October 18, 2019, just five months before the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown took place:

According to the Event 201 website, these prominent individuals from global business, government and public health were "tasked with leading the policy response to a fictional outbreak scenario in the Event 201 pandemic tabletop exercise:

Here is a bit of background on other players to show you just how connected Ms. Haines is:

If you wish to read more about Event 201, please click here for my posting on the subject.

Let me reiterate one key point. Ms. Haines is a highly connected individual who, as Event 201 shows us, has close ties to two key global players:

1.) Bill Gates – the world's foremost vaccinologist and epidemiologist (sarcasm intended) and partial funder of Event 201.

2.) Klaus Schwab – head of the World Economic Forum and the architect of the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution and partial funder of Event 201.

With Ms. Haines now in charge of the American intelligence community and with the globe on the cusp of the dystopian Great Reset response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is growing increasingly clear that Team Biden will be taking its orders from the global plutocrats. Apparently, despite Donald Trump's early fixation, "The Swamp" is still alive and well, living in Washington and occupying key positions in the Biden Administration. The more that things change, the more that they stay the same.

