The American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 Vaccines and its Links to Big Pharma

One of the promoters of vaccines for children has been the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Here is the webpage from their website Healthy Children which outlines their recommendations for vaccinating children down to the age of 5 years:

Here is what parents who wish to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19 need to remember with my bold:

"The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all eligible children age 5 and older, and adults, should get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can. Your child is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine. Encourage your child to keep doing their part to protect others by wearing a face mask and following other steps to keep people with a high risk of infection safe. Then they can get back to activities they enjoy like sports, choir, plays and parties with some added confidence that they are protected!"

Now, thanks to the Internet Archive, let's look back to July 21, 2021 when this was on the AAP's website under "Our Supporters":

By July 24th, 2021, the same webpage was altered to look like this:

According to research by the Verify Team whose mission it is to "stop the spread of false information", the AAP received $150,000 in financial support from Pfizer to support their Community Access to Child Health (CATCH) program which the project ending on June 30, 2021 which Verify claims explains the change to the AAP's website. In other words, there is nothing to see here, move along you useless eaters/conspiracy nut jobs.

Now that we have brought up the subject, let's take a closer look at Verify. It is owned by TEGNA, one of the United States largest owners of local television stations. If you look at TEGNA's Board of Directors, here is what you will find:

Isn't that interesting? But, I'm sure that there is nothing untoward going on here. It's just another in a long line of "coincidences".

Interestingly, the AAP's "Current Partners" webpage shows the following "Partners" and "Corporate Donors":

Note the presence of Johnson & Johnson, another manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While it is quite possible that the American Academy of Pediatrics' pro-vaccine agenda for all children down to the age of five years has not been influenced by its donors, if it looks and quacks like a duck, it just might be a duck.

As I've said repeatedly during the pandemic; just follow the money and you'll figure out the program.

