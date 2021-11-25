Sure, you can take a deep, long breath, and perhaps even celebrate; you’ve finally launched that new ERP software that so many of your competitors have. That’s a real achievement. But truly, that’s still just the first step. To ensure the system’s ongoing effectiveness and optimization, it must be deployed optimally. That means configuring it according to your organization’s needs.

With that in mind, here are some enterprise resource planning best practices.

What is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)?

Let’s start there. Enterprise resource planning manages and integrates business practices with just one system. The software is used by organizations for planning and managing everyday processes like manufacturing, human resources, supply chain, financials, services, etc. Such systems, usually cloud based, give organizations a space for viewing, storing, interpreting, and managing data. So, they’re important.

What is Workday ERP?

Basically, Workday is a cloud-based software vendor that primarily focuses on financial management and human capital management apps for mostly mid-size and large organizations. Its specialties also include enterprise planning as well as analytics and reporting. The application is widely used, but as we say, it needs optimal deployment. Read on.

Enterprise Resource Planning Best Practices

Most best practices in ERPs usually refer to implementation, and rightly so, since deployment is a ginormous undertaking that can take about a year, sometimes longer. You’ve got to put a project team together, establish key requirements, handle data migration, etc. And one commonly cited best practice has to do with post-launch support for monitoring potential problems, identifying issues, and more. With good reason.

Why You Need Post-Enterprise Resource Planning Implementation Help

You went through all the time and expense to implement your new Workday system it would be a shame for it to “sit” unused due to avoidable delays. Or, for that matter, to over burden your already thinly stretched IT department – if you even have one – when you could have at-hand consultants who can help you manage and navigate the sophisticated technology. You really do need a dedicated, knowledgeable team to help you deal with the human resources management application.

Can Mercer Help with Workday Post Implementation?

In fact, Mercer specializes in it. The company provides total app management and all the support you and the system need. After all, it does have a 92% customer satisfaction rate.

How Can Mercer Help?

In short, it will handle system updates and support your Workday tenants during your organization’s critical open enrollment period to get the best data possible. Mercer also helps you process your year-end data for successful reporting.

What Other Kinds of Support Does Mercer Offer?

After going through that huge launch, you’d do almost anything to avoid a second implementation, which is possible if you don’t have proper support. This is what Mercer offers:

● Consultants who only handle post-implementation support. Oh, and they’re full time and multi certified.

● Know how. These people have deep knowledge of ERP, and specifically Workday, that will be there when you encounter your biggest challenges.

● Customer success management. You’ll be assigned a manager whose job it is to make sure everything is a go and that you’re happy. They also get involved in strategizing and road mapping.

● Multiple support levels from which to choose, according to your organization’s needs and budget.

As you can see, enterprise resource planning best practices are a given regarding implementation, but as we’ve established, deployment is just the beginning. You need ongoing help in the form of a dedicated, experienced team. Why not see if Mercer fits that bill?