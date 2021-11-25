Pooja Hegde ‘found nemo” in the Maldives; see pictures from her snorkeling adventure

Pooja Hegde has shared some adorable throwback pictures from her recent adventurous Maldives vacation. The actress has posted a number of pictures from her ‘snorkel tales’ as well.

On November 24 morning, Pooja took to her instagram to post a picture of her in the underwater moment, where she is looking at the clownfish with utmost joy. Seems like she is trying to hug it. “Found Nemo. He and his friends were cuties,” the South beauty wrote in the caption space.

Pooja Hegde had a great time in the Maldives. A quick tour of her Instagram account is enough to prove the same. After landing on the island nation, the actress enjoyed an exotic breakfast in the pool. While the floating tray looks yummilicious, it was Pooja Hegde's caption that stole the show. She simply wrote, “Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences.”

On the work front, in March this year, Hegde acted in Koratala Siva-directed film Acharya, alongside Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan. For her upcoming projects, she is playing one of the two female leads in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. She is also the lead in Vijay's Beast directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marking her return to Tamil cinema after nine years.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde shoots with Amitabh Bachchan; shares new look of the megastar

