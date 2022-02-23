Justin Trudeau Then and Now – The Influence of the World Economic Forum on Canada’s Future

Back in January 2016, newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a fascinating speech to the annual meeting of the "Davos Crowd", the world's self-annointed, self-appointed ruling/parasite class. Let's look at some very interesting excerpts from both his speech and the question and answer period that followed.

Let's start by looking the introduction of Justin Trudeau by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (aka the Kult of Klaus) with all bolds being mine:

"Prime Minister, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, friends. As you know, the theme of this annual meeting is mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I couldn't imagine anybody who could represent more the world which we come out of this Fourth Industrial Revolution. It certainly will be a world, hopefully, not certainly, hopefully if we take the right decisions, which will be a diverse world characterized by plurality. It will be a world which will (indistinct) combined significant investments into the future, into (indistinct) infrastructure with fostering entrepreneurial activity at the same time social responsibility It will be a young world. It will be a digital world. Now, who could represent such a world better than you, Prime Minister. We are very glad that at the beginning of this meeting you are talking to us to represent also a new open Canada. I want to use this opportunity also to thank our Canadian constituency which always has been a very loyal and very much engaged constituency here at the Forum. But now, I think with you, together with our constituents, Prime Minster, we can make sure that in the future we strengthen the cooperation even more with your country."

Wow. That is quite an endorsement for Canada's easily manipulated Prime Minister, isn't it?

Here is the address in its entirety, highlights of which I have provided for your illumination below:

In the interest of avoiding further nausea and given the events that have occurred in Canada over the past few weeks, you can skip ahead to the 5 minute and 36 second mark. Please note that all bolds throughout this portion of the posting are mine.

"I believe in positive, ambitious leadership. I don’t believe leaders should prey on the anxiety of the disenfranchised.

Leadership should be focused on extending the ladder of opportunity to everyone. On pursuing policies that create growth, and on ensuring that growth produces tangible results for everyone.

Positive leadership creates a virtuous cycle. The more results we achieve for people, the more we grow the middle class, and create real chances for those working hard to join the middle class, the more people will grant you a license for further ambition.

We need to trust citizens. We need to give people the tools and ability to help them succeed.

The fourth industrial revolution will not be successful unless it creates real opportunity for the billions who weren’t able to join us here this week.

Frankly, our recent election showed the world that Canadians reject negative and divisive politics and policies.

And that makes me profoundly optimistic and confident."

I like that "weren't able to join us". Actually, "were definitely not invited to be there" would be more accurate.

With that behind us, now, let's look at the question and answer portion of the address for some even more interesting comments from Justin Trudeau.

When asked how he got elected, here is part of his answer (16 minute 15 second mark):

"I spent the past 8 years as a politician having honest, open conversations with Canadians in which I listened an awful lot and, from a young age, I had the opportunity while my father was Prime Minister to travel across the country and meet with people and listen to people and understand the values, positivity, the optimism that underscores Canadians' world view. So, in this election, at a time where so much has been made about the power of attacks in politics, of strategic division, of negativity as a powerful motivator to get people out to vote, we decided that by presenting a positive vision not only if it worked out would we be able to get elected but we would then have the kind of strong and inclusive mandate to provide a positive and good government for Canadians. So, our focus on this was very much let's bring forward who Canadians are and want to be instead of focusing on what we're scared of and I think that has served us in good stead."

When the subject of nationalist/populist/protectionist political movements in the West was brought up, here is his response (17 minute 30 second mark):

"I think it comes down to a conception of what you think leadership is all about. I mean, every person has competing instincts in us, we are good people, we want to be good, we want to be nice to our neighbours, we want to be open and respectful of everyone but, at the same time, we know that there are scary things in the world and we need to be careful and protective. And, the question around leadership is "which one do you build on, which one do you enhance?". And, yes, we've seen that it's very possible to get elected through playing up divisions and negativity and that happens, it's a tried true path. One of the things that I feel is that once you get elected through dividing people, it's very hard to then govern responsibly for everyone. You can't just keep scaring people and hope to move the world forward. So, the choice we made was to try and call on the better angels of people's natures to use a great Lincoln line."

When asked if terror attacks were going to impact his policies, particularly toward immigration, here is his response (19 minute 10 second mark):

"I think people are open to not choosing to live in constant fear. There are terrible things in the world, terrible people who want to attack our freed and open societies and we have to make a choice about how much we are going to close and limit and crackdown within our society in order to protect it because if you do that too much you lose part of the free and open nature of society. I have a tremendous level of confidence in ordinary people who go through their lives, don't think a lot about politics, don't think a lot about terrorism, think a lot about their families, about their job, about their future and about their community and want to see things work in the right way. And yes, one of the primary responsibilities of any government is to keep its citizens safe but one of the other primary responsibilities is keep us free and true to our values. And getting that balance right in a responsible way as opposed to a way that raises fears and anxieties is, I think, what people are looking for."

Apparently, in Justin's world, people can choose not to live in fear but it's at their own peril and, in no way, can it interfere with his agenda.

And, that's enough of Justin for this posting. Let's just say that his comments to the World Economic Forum made back in 2016 have not aged particularly well.

Given the Justin Trudeau who has sought to divide Canadians based on their vaccination status and on their willingness to protest against his leadership and response to the pandemic, one has to wonder what happened to the Justin Trudeau who made the comments that I have posted for your information back in 2016? Has absolute power corrupted Canada's "sunny ways" Prime Minister? Or, perhaps given Schwab's introductory remarks, has the World Economic Forum's "loyal and engaged constituents" who just happen to be Canadian impacted his views and his actions toward Canada's working class who are now acting as a stumbling block for his agenda particularly given this:

…and, let's not forget this fellow who holds no political office in Canada whatsoever:

…who penned this missive in Canada's mainstream Globe and Mail just days before Chrystia Freeland moved to freeze the assets of Canadians who had supported the protest through the use of the Emergency Economic Measures Order:

There is little doubt that the Kult of Klaus has had a powerful influence on Justin Trudeau.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results