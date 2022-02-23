Simon Cowell Nixed Black Tie For Decollete

It takes all kinds. Joan Collins (age 88 – can you believe it?) had an elegant black tie party at Claridge’s Hotel in London to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with Percy Gibson. Among the guests were Elizabeth Hurley and her customary date, her 19 year old son Damian Hurley. Damian wore his long hair back in a ponytail with his tuxedo, and his mother wore a sexy gown as usual. He has quite a modeling career going these days – too bad he has no time for college. Simon Cowell and his fiancee Lauren Silverman were also at the event – all the other men wore tuxes, but Simon is accustomed to showing off his irresistible chest – and ignored the formal invitation.

