X loses almost half a million users, but use becomes more intensive

This article was last updated on January 27, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

X loses nearly half a million users, but use becomes more intensive

X, the former Twitter, has lost quite a few users in the Netherlands in the past year. Nearly half a million people left the platform owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, according to a representative survey by Newcom among more than 6,000 Dutch people.

The research agency conducts research every year into the use of social media in the Netherlands. Overall, this shows that Dutch people have started to use fewer and fewer different platforms, but they did spend more time on the platforms on which they were active.

For example, the daily use of people who continued to use X increased slightly. And popular platforms such as WhatsApp, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn also saw a sharp increase in daily use. On average, Dutch people are active on two different platforms.

Also decrease at Bereal

In addition to the decrease in the number of us users, Facebook and Pinterest also saw a decrease in the number of users, respectively with 180,000 and 300,000.

The smaller platform Bereal was also used less, around 600,000 people removed the app last year. With Bereal, people have to take a picture of what they are doing at that time at a random time.

The popularity of the platform mainly took a flight just after the coronacrisis, but now looks like its return. As one of the few platforms, the daily use of Bereal also fell due to the people who were active on the app.

Newcom did not question people about why people left a platform. But with X many seem to say goodbye to the platform because of the current owner, Elon Musk. The entrepreneur is a confidant From US President Trump. European politicians are concerned that Musk is trying to influence European politics with his platform. This may be why Meta’s alternative to X, Threads, gained 270,000 users.

Danger to mental well -being

Although social media has become more widely used, the research shows that people are also more concerned about the negative influence they have. 6.9 million Dutch people believe that social media pose a danger to their mental well-being. That is an increase of 600,000 people compared to the year before.

2.4 million people say they feel unsatisfied by using social media, compared to 2.2 million last year. Young people feel this most strongly, the researchers say. A quarter of Gen Zers say they feel less happy because of social media. For people over 60, this is five percent or less.

Because of these concerns, almost six in ten Dutch people are in favor of a ban on the use of social media for children under the age of 16. Support for such a ban mainly increases as people get older. The vast majority of ban advocates cite the harmful effects of social media on children as the reason.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.