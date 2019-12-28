Beards: The Male Version Of Sweatpants?

The opinionated Karl Lagerfeld left behind many quotes – one of our favorites is “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat” – implying that people who wear sweatpants have given up. It’s quite possible that nice looking men who aren’t as young as they used to be GROW GREY BEARDS for the same reason! Kurt Russell is probably still an attractive man, but it’s easier to look like Santa Claus than shave and get haircuts. Poor Goldie…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results