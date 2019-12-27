How to Use Technology to Inform Your Investing

The financially savvy among us are finding new and increasingly effective ways to become even more financially proficient using technology. From apps dedicated to helping new investors grow their portfolios to finance podcasts that share the tricks of the trade, using technology to improve your financial literacy has a variety of benefits. Start transforming your finances with the following apps, podcasts, and websites:

1. Robinhood App

The Robinhood app is a popular choice for those that are new to investing. Beginning investors use the Robinhood app to start learning how to trade.

This free app lets users trade stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. Free to use, the Robinhood app doesn’t take fees or commissions, making it easier than ever to get your feet wet in the world of trading.

2. Mvelopes

If you’re interested in getting a leg up on money management, there’s an app for that as well. The Mvelopes app is a favorite among anyone that tends to use the “old-school budgeting” method of storing cash in certain envelopes. As this method may be ideal for anyone that carries cash, Mvelopes applies this concept to digital spending. Instead of struggling to calculate the amount of money you have left on a particular card, Mvelopes will keep track of your expenses for you. After setting a budget in the app, Mvelopes will divide your available funds into digital “envelopes”. Take advantage of this service for $4 a month or more to access features and services like financial coaching.

3. Albert

Personal finance assistants can be a gamechanger for your finances. While personal assistants tend to be particularly expensive, you can use an app like Albert for free. Albert uses artificial intelligence to give you personalized information and advice about your financial health. In addition to this advice, Albert will create a budget based on your earnings, bills, and spending habits. This app even sets money aside into your savings account and identifies any items that you’re overpaying for or will alert you when a trial is ending to prevent you from paying the full price.

4. Mint.com

Mint.com is another popular personal finance tool. Free to use, Mint.com can help you improve your budgeting. After signing up with Mint, this service will link your credit cards, bank accounts, Paypal, and other accounts to track outgoing and incoming money. This app helps you maintain positive financial habits as it clearly displays your overall financial health and makes notes as to where you can improve.

5. Stacking Benjamins Podcast

If you’re a fan of podcasts, it’s time to start listening to podcasts that focus on finances . The Stacking Benjamins podcast takes an in-depth look at financial hot topics like how to make more money, tips for real estate investment, and effective strategies for paying off debt. Many of Stacking Benjamins' listeners love the real-world applications of these podcasts. In addition to learning new strategies for investing, listeners learn topics like the best ways to save for vacations with various savings guides.

6. The Tim Ferriss Show Podcast

Another beloved financial podcast is The Tim Ferriss Show. This top-rated podcast features Ferriss interviewing entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and celebrities and discussing each person’s routines and tactics for tackling life. Ferriss and his guests share their morning routines, books, philosophies, exercise regimens, strategies for time-management and anything else that may contribute to their personal and financial success.

7. Use Investment Firms

While apps and similar technologies are a viable option for improving your finances, don’t discount the power of traditional investment firms as well. If you prefer to rely on a human-guided firm rather than any artificially intelligent apps, consider using an online investment firm, or someone you can meet with in person. These companies offer clients comprehensive investment management with guidance on how to improve your investments’ performance. As you get updates from investors like Fisher Investments , you’ll find it helpful to use a mix of both human firms and robo-adviser apps like those mentioned above.

8. So Money Podcast

If you’re hoping for a more conversational approach to money management, consider the So Money podcast. This podcast invites listeners to live a happier, richer life. So Money is headed up by money management expert, Farnoosh Torabi. In her podcast, Torabi interviews thought leaders and entrepreneurs about the strategies they use to build their businesses, their personal finance experiences, and insights into their money management habits.

9. Financial Education YouTube Account

YouTubers are turning the camera on themselves and their financial habits as well. Jeremy, the man behind the Financial Education YouTube channel, shares pertinent information about entrepreneurship, personal finance, and investing. Financial Education’s followers are subscribers from all countries and backgrounds that are interested in using business owners’ tricks of the trade to improve their financial health.

10. Ryan Scribner

If you’re interested in learning as much as possible from YouTube videos about best practices for investing in stocks , Ryan Scribner is a solid choice. Scribner is a popular channel for viewers that hope to learn about everything investment related as he teaches his viewers how to improve their gains without having to invest significant amounts of money each month.

11. Bigger Pockets

YouTube channel and popular real estate investment website Bigger Pockets is another resource to consider for improving your investing habits. Visitors learn everything there is to know about how to get started in real estate investment. If you’re looking into investing in property for more passive income, Bigger Pockets is the place for you to do so. With tutorials, lectures, and advice from in-house experts, this YouTube channel and website is a powerful tool to add to your list of other resources.

Technology is changing the financial industry and can help you better understand money management and how to improve your financial health. Put these apps, websites, and podcasts to work for you as you focus on building wealth and growing in your financial literacy.



