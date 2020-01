Above, Rose McGowan gave Annabella Sciorra a hug at a NYC event two years ago. We ALL owe Annabella a hug! It takes an ENORMOUS amount of courage for a woman in court to detail her rape story about Harvey Weinstein – and afterward, of course, she was at the mercy of Weinstein’s slimey lawyers who dug deep (without success) in her past to find anything negative Annabella has ever said or done to discredit herself.

