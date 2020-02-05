Shakira’s Natural Hair Curls

From her 2001 U.S. crossover hit, "Whenever, Wherever," to the most streamed FIFA World Cup anthem of all time, "Waka Waka," Shakira is known for her ability to get a crowd moving. That's why it's no surprise that the Colombian singer mesmerized fans last night while performing during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.

But the music icon is known for more than guitar solos, belly dancing, and, most recently, flicking her tongue on stage. The 43-year-old's natural makeup and bouncy curls — which have gone from red to blonde to brown through her 20 year career — are famous, too. In celebration of her latest unforgettable performance, we're breaking down the up star's signature beauty looks, ahead.

Bouncy Curls

From her chart-topping career in Latin America to crossing over with her first English-language album titled Laundry Service, Shakira's signature feature has always been her voluminous hair. While she does straighten and wave her hair on occasion, you can catch her with bouncy ringlets often.

In fact, she's taken to Instagram to share backstage hair tips, like redefining her curls with a wand or setting them with pins. "No one said it would be easy," she once wrote in a caption.Photo: Xavi Torrent/WireImage.

Natural Makeup

Along with her curls, it's no surprise to find the Grammy-winning artist wearing minimal makeup for performances, appearances, and just about anything else. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.

Dusty Rose Lipstick

Her love of no-makeup makeup means she's often sporting a dusty rose shade of lipstick, often more glossy than matte. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.

Dimensional Highlights

There's no talking about the Zootopia star's hair without mentioning her famed highlights. While she experimented with dark red and platinum tones early in her career, her hair is most recognizable when lightly highlighted with honey tones.

Most recently, she dyed her hair a warm shade of brown, which she wore for her halftime performance at the Super Bowl. While darker, she still has hints of blonde highlights blended in for dimension.Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns.

Half-Up Hairstyles

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer also loves a half-up style, whether styled with a ponytail or bun. As seen here at her El Dorado album event in 2017, she isn't afraid to try unique touches with her hair, like this thin braid that covers an elastic. Of course, you could say the same for her performances, too. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images.

