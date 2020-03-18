Kate Hudson Can’t Stop Pedaling

Kate Hudson is not about to let fear of coronavirus stop her from getting her exercise. She took advantage of a break in the bad weather to take her family for a bike ride. Kate HAS to look good – she’s the face (and body) and her successful athleisure collection Fabletics, so she’s highly motivated.

Dear readers: Please keep in mind that gossip is VERY scarce at this strange time – no one in Hollywood is working! Or misbehaving, so it seems! We will endeavor to amuse you with celebrity photos and observations until this is all over!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results