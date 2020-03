We are SO envious! Due to his age and the fact that Gold’s Gym is closed, Arnold Schwarzenegger is at home trying to amuse himself and stay safe. But look who he’s keeping company with! Arnold has a miniature pony named Whiskey and an adorable little donkey named Lulu that he’s cuddling in his kitchen. Visit Arnold’s Twitter page to watch the video…

