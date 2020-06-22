Victoria Beckham Is Having Financial Problems Too!

It’s almost consoling to hear that even Victoria Beckham is having financial setbacks. Her fashion business racked up record losses last year of almost 15 million dollars. In fact, during the past four years, her company suffered 52 million in losses! Last year, a “mystery shareholder” believed to be her husband David, invested almost 20 million dollars in the shaky business. Victoria just got a loan from an investment company of almost eight million dollars to keep the business functioning. She’s HOPING she won’t have to give up controlling interest in her namesake company.

Above, David and Victoria in January at Paris Fashion Week

