Does Norman Reedus Ever Wash His Hair?

Why re we surprised to see Norman Reedus blissfully picnicking in a park in Beverly Hills with his two year old daughter and girlfriend Diane Kruger? Possibly because he just doesn’t seem like the type. Walking Dead star Norman usually looks like a biker who doesn’t wash his hair. But did you know he was a handsome model in the 90’s who dated (and had a now-grown son with) Helena Christensen? Maybe he’s not as wild as he looks.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

