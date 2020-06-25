Hayden Panettiere And Her Long Distance Daughter

Just maybe, Hayden Panettiere is getting control of her life. She posted a sweet photo of herself and her five year old daughter who lives in Ukraine with her father, former boxer Vladimir Klitschko. Hayden claims that she has finally split with her questionable boyfriend of two years, Brian Nickerson, who was arrested for drunkenly punching her in the face in February, 2020, (and it wasn’t the first time he’s been violent.) Hayden WAS smart to have her daughter live in a safe environment with her father while her own life was unstable, but how a mother could live thousands of miles away from her only child is difficult to fathom. Hopefully Hayden will finally get a grip on her life.

