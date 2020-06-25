Michelle Pfeiffer Is “Just Not Feelin’ It”

The look on her face says it all. Haven’t most of us been in this situation? This photo that Michelle Pfeiffer posted reeks of authenticity. She put on her workout clothes and perched on her gym equipment, while trying to psych herself up into starting her exercise routine. But she just can’t. We all have days like this – probably more of them recently than ever before. Occasionally, a fitness regimen can seem like a MONUMENTAL task. Somehow it’s comforting to know that Michelle has the same problem…

