Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill play Enola and Sherlock in Netflix film Enola Holmes

The first look of highly awaited Netflix film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown in the leading role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes is here and it looks intriguing.
Set in 1984 in England, the young Millie plays Sherlock's sister. The first pictures also showcase Sam Claflin as Enola's older brother Mycroft. It will revolve around the 16-year-old detective in the making. The film premieres in September.
Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case.
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm
— Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown is already part of hit series Stranger Things on Netflix. Henry Cavill recently starred in period drama The Witcher on the streaming giant and will soon begin production on the second season.
