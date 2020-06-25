Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill play Enola and Sherlock in Netflix film Enola Holmes

The first look of highly awaited Netflix film Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown in the leading role alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes is here and it looks intriguing.

Set in 1984 in England, the young Millie plays Sherlock's sister. The first pictures also showcase Sam Claflin as Enola's older brother Mycroft. It will revolve around the 16-year-old detective in the making. The film premieres in September.

As per the synopsis released by Entertainment Weekly, the film is "based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries series of books by author Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes, the film, sees the young heroine waking on her 16th birthday to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has vanished. An assortment of gifts have been left behind, but there are no apparent clues to her whereabouts. Now in the care of her two older brothers, who want to ship her off to a finishing school, Enola escapes through London to find her mom. Louis Partridge (Medici) plays a young runaway Lord who crosses paths with Enola and entangles her in a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history."

Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes have a younger sister — and this September, she’s taking her first case.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/etnfJLArFm

— Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown is already part of hit series Stranger Things on Netflix. Henry Cavill recently starred in period drama The Witcher on the streaming giant and will soon begin production on the second season.

