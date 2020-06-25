Sonam Kapoor shares photos with Karisma Kapoor on her birthday, praises her for ‘paving the way for Kapoor girls in movies’

Actor Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday in quarantine with her family. Amid the self-isolation life, she is receiving an immense amount of love online from fans and friends. Sonam Kapoor, who is very close to the Kapoor family, shared an endearing post praising Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing a picture, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.”

Karisma responded to her post saying, “Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too.”

Karisma Kapoor, on the work front, returned to acting after a long hiatus with ALT Balaji’s show Mentalhood.

