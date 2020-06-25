Pooja Bhatt says she is bemused by the sheer obsession of people coming up with conspiracy theories on Bollywood

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revived the debate around nepotism and the unjust treatment towards outsiders in the film industry. Recently, Producer Tanujj Garg took to Twitter and wrote that he is tired of the speculation by 'idle outsiders’ on the working of the film industry.
“Am I the only one tired of reading silly conspiracy theories by idle outsiders with ample time on hand, masquerading as authorities on the film industry?,” he wrote on Twitter.
— TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) June 24, 2020
Replying to Garg, Pooja Bhatt said that she was bemused by the obsession of these people. "You’re tired. I am bemused. Not only by their authority but also by their sheer obsession,” she wrote.
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 25, 2020
