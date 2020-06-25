Pooja Bhatt says she is bemused by the sheer obsession of people coming up with conspiracy theories on Bollywood

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revived the debate around nepotism and the unjust treatment towards outsiders in the film industry. Recently, Producer Tanujj Garg took to Twitter and wrote that he is tired of the speculation by 'idle outsiders’ on the working of the film industry.

“Am I the only one tired of reading silly conspiracy theories by idle outsiders with ample time on hand, masquerading as authorities on the film industry?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Replying to Garg, Pooja Bhatt said that she was bemused by the obsession of these people. "You’re tired. I am bemused. Not only by their authority but also by their sheer obsession,” she wrote.

A section of people have been making up theories behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death, while the other section of people have been requesting all to not make unverified claims and to respect the dead. The Kai Po Che actor died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. He did not leave any note. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression from the past six months and was under treatment for the same.

