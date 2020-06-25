Govinda celebrates 21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi starring Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra

Actors Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Batra starrer Haseena Maan Jaayegi has completed 21 years on June 25. The film, which was helmed by David Dhawan, was a romantic comedy.
Marking the occasion, Govinda celebrated the day by sharing the poster featuring the lead actors. Govinda wrote, "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye!! Main kya bhadhaai ho.. bhadhaai ho.. Balle Balle!!"
Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! ????????????❤️ @duttsanjay @therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi
Haseena Maan Jayegi also starred Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik and Aruna Irani.
