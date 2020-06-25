Govinda celebrates 21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi starring Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra

Actors Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Batra starrer Haseena Maan Jaayegi has completed 21 years on June 25. The film, which was helmed by David Dhawan, was a romantic comedy.

Marking the occasion, Govinda celebrated the day by sharing the poster featuring the lead actors. Govinda wrote, "Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye!! Main kya bhadhaai ho.. bhadhaai ho.. Balle Balle!!"

View this post on Instagram

Oh Yaaaar 21 saal hogaye !! Main kya bhadhaai ho .. bhadhaai ho .. Balle Balle !! ????????????❤️ @duttsanjay @therealkarismakapoor @poojabatra @smitathackeray #21years #of #haseenamaanjayegi

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Jun 24, 2020 at 3:58am PDT

Haseena Maan Jayegi also starred Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Satish Kaushik and Aruna Irani.

Meanwhile, in the latest news, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan recently met with a car accident. He had minor injuries and was immediately taken to hospital.

ALSO READ: Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with a car accident

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results