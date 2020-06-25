Zareen Khan shares a note titled ‘voices in her head’; asks why a person is not appreciated when they are alive

Zareen Khan seems to be in a thoughtful and pensive mood as she was reflecting on everything going on around her. In a recent post on Twitter, she shared her deepest thoughts, all of them being questions beginning with the word why, as she sought to understand the reason behind why things were the way they were.
The unfortunate and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left not just the entertainment industry, but everyone in the nation quite shaken. Zareen reflected on several matters, on the young actor's death and the repercussions of it, which were felt in the whole entertainment industry.
#VoicesInMyHead #ZareenKhan pic.twitter.com/ZFLZMQfX4l
— Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) June 24, 2020
The last, and most important question on the star's mind is why the world has become such a cruel place that people have sensationalized the death of a fellow actor, and sought publicity and money from it.
