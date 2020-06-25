“I have always felt that I actually lived those festivities when India won ’83 world cup,” says ’83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin 

Today marks the 37th anniversary of India's first cricket world cup victory. The side, led by Kapil Dev, secured a stunning victory over defending champions West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. The West Indies team had been the champions of the tournament since its inception in 1975, lifting the trophy twice and Kapil’s team beat the best team in the world. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh, speaks about how the cricket World Cup win impacted his childhood.

He says, “I wasn’t born when India won the '83 World Cup. However, the popularity of the iconic images of the Lords balcony and the frequency with which they were broadcast for years, coupled with my parents and grandparents tales of the nation wide ecstatic celebrations on this day in 1983 always made me feel like I’d actually lived those festivities.”

Tahir says it was extremely nostalgic to be a part of the film that recounts India’s massive win as rank underdogs. He also feels extremely honoured to be playing the role of the genius batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

The talented actor says, “Recreating these treasured national memories on the sets of 83 was every Indian kids dream come true. In my research for the part I was delighted to find that Sunil Gavaskar counts being a part of the first Indian team to bring home the World Cup as one of the high points of his record breaking illustrious career. Getting the chance to have in depth conversations with the legend himself about the psyche with which he approached the pitch added to my experience of creating an on screen Gavaskar.”

