BTS and Bollywood edits are winning the internet after ‘Chunari Chunari’ video, so we have more to offer

South Korean group BTS is widely popular around the world. Known for their meaningful lyricism, crisp choreographies, stunning vocal, and rap prowess, and philanthropy, the fandom called BTS Army is only seeing a spike in numbers by the minute. Over the years, their massive popularity has seen an increase in India as well with even celebrities taking a keen interest in their music.

In recent times, BTS choreographies are being edited on popular Bollywood tracks which are going viral on social media like wildfire. An Instagram account FilmforFare shared a video of BTS' 'Boy With Luv' and edited it over Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's chart-topping number 'Chunari Chunari' from Biwi No. 1.

Not only has the fanbase increased, but there are also a lot of similarities in the way the entertainment is consumed in both Indian and Korean industries. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a lot of locals consume these kinds of videos that gets them interested in the band and their discography too.

Since the video has gone viral, we made a compilation of popular edits that would keep the 'Desimys' entertained.

CHUNARI CHUNARI

BTS x Chunari Chunari ???????? BTS ke BTS PART 1 @bts.bighitofficial Please Like/Follow/Share @filmforfare for more amazing content. . . . . #bts #btsedits #btsarmy #btsmemes #kpop #dance #dancepractice #chunarichunari #korea #korean #seoul #behindthescenes #india #bollywood #mumbai #biwino1 #salmankhan #anilkapoor #sushmitasen #karishmakapoor #foryou #foryoupage #edits #filmforfare

HUMKO TUMSE PYAAR HAI

BTS x Humko tumse pyaar hai ???? BTS ke BTS part 3 of 5. Please follow/like/share @filmforfare for more. . . . . #bts #btsedits #btsarmy #btsmemes #kpop #dance #dancepractice #chunarichunari #korea #korean #seoul #behindthescenes #india #bollywood #mumbai #biwino1 #salmankhan #anilkapoor #sushmitasen #karishmakapoor #foryou #foryoupage #edits #filmforfare #amirkhan #ajaydevgan

MALHARI

I request BTS to release my 1cr cheque now. ????????????????????????

LE GAYI LE GAYI

ONE TWO THREE FOUR

DeSi ArMy gEt on tHe tRain ???? @bts.bighitofficial

GORI GORI

MAAR DALA

AAILA RE

Tag your K-Pop fan friends and say nothing Edit by @thecaoticdjay . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #memes #funny #funnyvideos #funnymemes #mashup #songedits #bts #btsedits #btsarmy #kpop #kpopedit #southkorea #fanedits #nostalgia #sanjaydutt #sanjubabaisback #trend #trending #instagood #wednesdayvibes #sharethelove

SANEDO SANEDO (Folk Song)

"Aye haalo haalo"

KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

We purple you, BTS ♥️

TU MERI

I dunno if anyone has already done this BUT DESIMYS UNMUTE plis give love ???????? #BTSxBollywood

@BTS_twt #BoyWithLuvTeaser2 #Boywithluv pic.twitter.com/Lvz8d9niHW

PHIR MILENGE CHALTE CHALTE

This teaser was so amazing. But, I had to do it. I JUST HAD TO. Desi Armys, where you at? @BTS_twt meets Bollywood @iamsrk BORAHAE ???? #BTSxSRK ????#BoyWithLuvTeaser2 #BoyWithLuv @halsey #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA #BTSxHALSEY @BTS__Europe @BTSGlobalNoona @bangtan_india @BangtanINDIA pic.twitter.com/OqvP4Ts4SZ

MUMBHAI

Desimys unmute this????

cc. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FoDNt2fbck

BTS released their fourth full-length album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020. The septet broke multiple records with the album. While they are repping for their next comeback, they are set to launch their Japanese album on July 15, 2020.

Here's 'ON', 'Black Swan' from 'Map Of The Soul: 7' and 'Daechwita' from Suga's mixtape 'D-2' under his alias AGUST D.

ALSO READ: BTS members look heavenly in head-to-toe Prada collection on the August cover of Vogue Japan

