BTS and Bollywood edits are winning the internet after ‘Chunari Chunari’ video, so we have more to offer

South Korean group BTS is widely popular around the world. Known for their meaningful lyricism, crisp choreographies, stunning vocal, and rap prowess, and philanthropy, the fandom called BTS Army is only seeing a spike in numbers by the minute. Over the years, their massive popularity has seen an increase in India as well with even celebrities taking a keen interest in their music.
In recent times, BTS choreographies are being edited on popular Bollywood tracks which are going viral on social media like wildfire. An Instagram account FilmforFare shared a video of BTS' 'Boy With Luv' and edited it over Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's chart-topping number 'Chunari Chunari' from Biwi No. 1.
Since the video has gone viral, we made a compilation of popular edits that would keep the 'Desimys' entertained.
CHUNARI CHUNARI
HUMKO TUMSE PYAAR HAI
MALHARI
LE GAYI LE GAYI
ONE TWO THREE FOUR
GORI GORI
MAAR DALA
AAILA RE
SANEDO SANEDO (Folk Song)
KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI
TU MERI
I dunno if anyone has already done this BUT DESIMYS UNMUTE plis give love ???????? #BTSxBollywood
@BTS_twt #BoyWithLuvTeaser2 #Boywithluv pic.twitter.com/Lvz8d9niHW
— ????⟬⟭♏️????♏️????⁷⟭⟬????????BTS fanarts (@NamJinsLoveMaze) April 11, 2019
PHIR MILENGE CHALTE CHALTE
This teaser was so amazing. But, I had to do it. I JUST HAD TO. Desi Armys, where you at? @BTS_twt meets Bollywood @iamsrk BORAHAE ???? #BTSxSRK ????#BoyWithLuvTeaser2 #BoyWithLuv @halsey #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA #BTSxHALSEY @BTS__Europe @BTSGlobalNoona @bangtan_india @BangtanINDIA pic.twitter.com/OqvP4Ts4SZ
— Monica ⁷ ???? ???? (@MonicaYadav08) April 10, 2019
MUMBHAI
Desimys unmute this????
cc. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FoDNt2fbck
— Ruchi⁷ ???? (@ruchi_saw) August 12, 2019
BTS released their fourth full-length album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020. The septet broke multiple records with the album. While they are repping for their next comeback, they are set to launch their Japanese album on July 15, 2020.
Here's 'ON', 'Black Swan' from 'Map Of The Soul: 7' and 'Daechwita' from Suga's mixtape 'D-2' under his alias AGUST D.
