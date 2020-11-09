Sacha Baron Cohen Has The Last Tweet

Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Amazon movie Borat Subsequent Movie Film infuriated Donald Trump who tweeted, calling Sacha “a creep who tried to scam me!” Sacha tweeted a thank you to the President for the free publicity and offered him a job, indicating that he was “always looking for people to play racist buffoons in his films -and “you’ll need a job after January 20!” Yesterday Sacha rescinded the offer, tweeting “I know I offered you a job- but your performance this past week (Twitter flagged Trump for false information) was so tragic that I take back the offer!” Sacha can next be seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Photo: Amazon

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results