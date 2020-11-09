Sylvester Stallone Wants To Be A Superhero Too!

Sylvester Stallone plans to give Tom Cruise a run for his money as far as action movies go. Tom has been cashing in for years with one action movie after another – and he loves bragging about doing his own stunts. Sly may be in his 70’s, but he’s not ready to retire. He’s back to filming Samaritan (closed down by Covid) and even Sly is amazed by the extravagant sets and special effects. It’s the story of a young boy who realizes that a famous superhero, who disappeared after a disastrous event 20 years ago, may still be around, and he starts to investigate. We’re guessing Sly is the missing- in- action superhero, but he’s no Tom Cruise – he’ll be grateful to have stunt guys help out…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

