Selena Gomez On Top Of The World

Selena Gomez is back at work filming that movie we told you about – Only Murders in the Building – and she has never looked better! She has survived much more than a pandemic- Selena has had a LOT of health problems recently – besides treatment for anxiety and depression, she has dealt with Lupus and a kidney transplant. The only GOOD thing that happened was her split from Justin Bieber! We got a few more details about her movie – it seems Selena’s character lives in the same upscale NY building as Steve Martin and Martin Short, but they are only nodding acquaintances. Each of them returns home every day and devours true-crime shows like Dateline. One time they are all in the elevator with a 4th tenant who later turns up dead. They get together to solve the crime, but vow “Only Murders in the Building” – hence the title.

