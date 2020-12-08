Chloe Lattanzi: Hopelessly Devoted To Cosmetic Surgery

We just HAD to laugh when we heard that Olivia Newton John’s attention-seeking daughter Chloe Lattanzi is opposed to vaccines and science based medicine. She prefers “natural” medicines. In her social media posts, she also supports conspiracy theories about the Covid pandemic. Australian fans of Olivia were appalled and made fun of Chloe, saying “She doesn’t trust doctors- but she spent $550.000 on plastic surgery! Chloe has showbiz aspirations and she had numerous surgeries on her nose, lips, and breast augmentation among other things. Chloe, 34, is now running a cannabis farm in Oregon with her boyfriend. She was SO attacked online for her medical opinions that she removed her comments.

