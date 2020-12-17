Britney Spears Just Brought Back Her Iconic ’90s Layered Haircut

Looking back, 2020 has been the year of the dramatic haircut. Throughout the near 10 months of collective quarantine, we’ve seen so many celebrities (who are currently on a break from touring or filming) try a range of unexpected looks, from pink hair to ultra-long extensions. But the one star we didn’t predict getting a major makeover? Britney Spears, who has rocked some variation of long, blonde waves for years now.

The 39-year-old singer just shared a photo of her dramatic new look: a choppy blonde lob that takes us right back to the year 1999. “Cut my hair,” Spears captioned her most recent Instagram selfie. “You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new.”

However, we can’t help but note that this specific hairstyle — very blonde and super layered — feels like a direct throwback to Spears in her ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ era.

Britney Spears visited the MTV Studios in New York City during TRL to help promote her new album, ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ on May 16, 2000. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Of course, two decades later, this look is definitely not a carbon copy of the bouncy, highlighted haircut made famous by Rachel Green and Spears on TRL. In comparison, Spears’ most recent iteration is definitely a little more shaggy than glossy, but it goes to confirm our suspicion that late ’90s haircut trends are definitely back — through we don’t recommend trying them at home.

