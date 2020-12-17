White Eyeliners Classic Cat Eye

We'll always hold a space in our hearts for black eyeliners that deliver precise crisp cat-eyes every time. But if you really want to switch things up this holiday season, an optic-white eyeliner is the way to go.

White eyeliner itself isn't brand new; Rihanna has been wearing it for years, and it played a starring role in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's spring music video "Rain On Me." No matter which one catches your eye, a couple factors are key: Pigmentation (which separates the bold from the watery) precision (how fine or thick you like the felt or brush tip to be), and finish (matte or satin).

Whether you keep things simple with a single graphic flick or let your imagination craft brow-grazing clouds, the six liquid eyeliners ahead are perfect for letting your inner artist run wild.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Sephora Collection Colorful Wink-It Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner – Waterproof, $, available at Sephora

ColourPop graceland bff liquid liner, $, available at ColourPop

NYX Cosmetics Matte White Liquid Eyeliner, $, available at Nyx Cosmetics

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner, $, available at Macy's

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results