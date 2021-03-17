Russian Doll Natasha Lyonne Is Back, Scuffling With Ny Cabs

It seems like FOREVER since we watched that tantalizing Netflix series Russian Doll, but it was actually just February, 2019. You will recall, Natasha Lyonne played Nadia, a software engineer in New York who got stuck in a “time loop.” It’s a comedy/mystery in which Nadia relived the same day over and over- starting with a loft party at night – she ran into assorted New York characters, but died in various ways at the end of each night. The next day she woke up like nothing happened and repeated the experience, ending in death again. Every day she knew what was coming and tried to figure out WHAT was going on. Eventually she met a guy having the same experience and the plot thickened. We liked the series, but it ended two years ago, after 8 episodes and we forgot all about it. Nice to hear it’s started filming and coming BACK for season 2! In photo of Natasha above, Nadia is still scuffling with NY cabs and her hair is appropriately longer…

