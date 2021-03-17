The Time Was Just Right For Riz Ahmed

We didn’t realize that Riz Ahmed, 38, was already an established star in the UK in 2016 when he filmed HBO’s The Night Of, in which he played a young man accused of murder. It was a very impressive introduction in the US. (He also happens to be a rapper back home known as Riz MC) He had more film roles here and even more in England in the last few years before Sound of Metal, which we saw during the pandemic on Prime. An excellent little movie. But during an ordinary Oscar year, it probably would have been overlooked with so many bigger more publicized films. So the pandemic WAS helpful, and so was the recent and extreme pressure in Hollywood to embrace diversity. Perfect timing! Riz is the first Muslim nominated for Best Actor. And it IS about time.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA: Riz arriving at the Toronto Film Festival 2019

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results