Gabrielle Union Is Fire Personified

Gabrielle Union knows how to dress for the occasion. She’s in London, on her way to the exclusive Chiltern Firehouse for dinner, and it’s an unusually chilly night. So naturally she tossed on a fire engine red ensemble and she looks adorable. She can also have a bit of a fiery disposition- remember when she appeared as a judge on the 14th season of America’s Got Talent and she couldn’t STAND Simon Cowell’s chain smoking in her presence. She complained, and her contract was NOT renewed for a second year. She spoke freely about the show’s “toxic” environment and is suing them for racism etc. So don’t blow smoke in HER face!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

